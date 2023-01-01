Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

155,124 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL w/ Nav, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL w/ Nav, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

155,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9536434
  • Stock #: V-67129
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC850800

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,124 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 2017 Nissan Rogue SL - Best-in-class front seat comfort. Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain. Versatile cargo storage. Comes with Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

