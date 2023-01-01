$25,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL w/ Nav, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 155,124 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 2017 Nissan Rogue SL - Best-in-class front seat comfort. Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain. Versatile cargo storage. Comes with Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats
