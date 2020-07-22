2017 Porsche Cayenne

+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus, Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Dual SD card slots, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Lane change assist, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Compass display, Piano black interior trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Roof rails in black, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, Wheel arch extensions, 21 Cayenne Sport Edition alloy wheels. 3.6L V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 300hp / 295lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
