2017 Porsche Cayenne

85,400 KM

Details Description Features

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition AWD

2017 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

85,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5643516
  • Stock #: 5790
  • VIN: wp1aa2a23hka82236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus, Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Dual SD card slots, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Lane change assist, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Compass display, Piano black interior trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Roof rails in black, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, Wheel arch extensions, 21 Cayenne Sport Edition alloy wheels. 3.6L V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 300hp / 295lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

