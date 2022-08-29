Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

61,131 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,131KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068509
  • Stock #: 26UADA74262
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC1HH574262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,131 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Honda Civic Hat...
 19,822 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 65,492 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 36,739 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory