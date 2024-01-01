$19,842+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
4Dr Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
59,499KM
Used
VIN 4S3GKAH66H3606470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lapis Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UCBA06470
- Mileage 59,499 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS+MANUAL
