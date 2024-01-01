Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

59,499 KM

Details Features

$19,842

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza

4Dr Sport CVT

2017 Subaru Impreza

4Dr Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$19,842

+ taxes & licensing

59,499KM
Used
VIN 4S3GKAH66H3606470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA06470
  • Mileage 59,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$19,842

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2017 Subaru Impreza