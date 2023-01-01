$24,106+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Legacy
Sedan 2.5i Touring at
2017 Subaru Legacy
Sedan 2.5i Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$24,106
+ taxes & licensing
72,300KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNCD61H3062219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UCBA62219
- Mileage 72,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
$24,106
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2017 Subaru Legacy