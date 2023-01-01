Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Legacy

72,300 KM

Details Features

$24,106

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i Touring at

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$24,106

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,300KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNCD61H3062219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA62219
  • Mileage 72,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 50,009 KM $27,994 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix FWD 4A for sale in Vancouver, BC
2011 Toyota Matrix FWD 4A 86,262 KM $13,658 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport CVT 11,881 KM $34,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,106

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Legacy