$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2017 Subaru Legacy
2017 Subaru Legacy
Sedan 2.5i at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,298KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8639951
- Stock #: P0403
- VIN: 4S3BNCA61H3040161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,298 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9