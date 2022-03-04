Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Legacy

45,298 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i at

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,298KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8639951
  • Stock #: P0403
  • VIN: 4S3BNCA61H3040161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 55,022 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Cou...
 93,706 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX AW...
 160,342 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory