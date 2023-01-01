Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

119,137 KM

$26,146

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2.5i Touring at

2.5i Touring at

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

119,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542212
  • Stock #: 26UTNA44047
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC3H3344047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,137 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

