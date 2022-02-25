Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

38,050 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4Dr 6sp

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8342874
  • Stock #: P0340A
  • VIN: JF1VA1A6XH9835435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 38,050 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

