604-416-8988
2017 Tesla Model S
75D
Location
D.V. Exotic Auto Group
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
- Listing ID: 9361213
- Stock #: D296T
- VIN: 5YJSA1E23HF226889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,262 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Tesla Model S 75D With 83,262kms, Clean Carfax. It Features 518 Horsepower Electric Motor Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Blind Spot And Lane Departure Warning Accident Avoidance System, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability/Traction Control, Emergency Braking System, Keyless Functions, Electric Power Steering, Rear View Camera, Real Time Traffic Navigation System, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Autopilot, Adjustable Suspension, Power Liftgate, Trip Computer, Bluetooth And Much More!DL# 40579Stock# D0296T$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
