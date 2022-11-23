Menu
2017 Tesla Model S

83,262 KM

Details Description

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

75D

2017 Tesla Model S

75D

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361213
  • Stock #: D296T
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E23HF226889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D296T
  • Mileage 83,262 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Tesla Model S 75D With 83,262kms, Clean Carfax. It Features 518 Horsepower Electric Motor Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Blind Spot And Lane Departure Warning Accident Avoidance System, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability/Traction Control, Emergency Braking System, Keyless Functions, Electric Power Steering, Rear View Camera, Real Time Traffic Navigation System, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Autopilot, Adjustable Suspension, Power Liftgate, Trip Computer, Bluetooth And Much More!DL# 40579Stock# D0296T$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

