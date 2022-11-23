$83,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Tesla Model X
100D
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A local Tesla Model X 100D. Well equipped with Smart Air Suspension and Six Seat Interior With Center Console. Including Heated 12-way power leather front memory seats, Heated power second row seats, Heated third row seats, Three zone climate control, Panoramic front windshield, Falcon wing rear doors with top glass, Navigation, Streaming radio, Internet connection, Spotify, Tune in, Dual usb ports, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Autosteer beta, Navigate on Autopilot beta, Traffic light and stop sign control beta, Green light traffic chime, Summon beta, Forward collision warning, Lane departure avoidance, Adaptive cruise control, Emergency lane departure avoidance, Blind spot collision warning chime, Automatic emergency braking, Obstacle-aware acceleration, Keyless entry, Keyless go, Smart height adjustable air suspension, Alcantara headliner, Carbon fiber decor, Auto opening and closing front doors, Power rear doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, 360 parking sensors, Black wrapped chrome exterior trims and badging, Trailer hitch, LED headlights, LED Running lights, LED fog lights, 20 Silver alloy wheels. Dual AC induction motors mated to a single-speed transmission rated at a combined 517hp / 487lb-ft. 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. 100kWh battery with full charge range of up to 475 KM. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
