Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model X

88,500 KM

Details Description

$83,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$83,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

100D

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

100D

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9329737
  2. 9329737
  3. 9329737
  4. 9329737
  5. 9329737
  6. 9329737
  7. 9329737
  8. 9329737
  9. 9329737
  10. 9329737
  11. 9329737
  12. 9329737
  13. 9329737
  14. 9329737
  15. 9329737
  16. 9329737
  17. 9329737
  18. 9329737
  19. 9329737
  20. 9329737
  21. 9329737
  22. 9329737
  23. 9329737
  24. 9329737
  25. 9329737
  26. 9329737
  27. 9329737
Contact Seller

$83,980

+ taxes & licensing

88,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9329737
  • Stock #: 6531
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE26HF055531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Tesla Model X 100D. Well equipped with Smart Air Suspension and Six Seat Interior With Center Console. Including Heated 12-way power leather front memory seats, Heated power second row seats, Heated third row seats, Three zone climate control, Panoramic front windshield, Falcon wing rear doors with top glass, Navigation, Streaming radio, Internet connection, Spotify, Tune in, Dual usb ports, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Autosteer beta, Navigate on Autopilot beta, Traffic light and stop sign control beta, Green light traffic chime, Summon beta, Forward collision warning, Lane departure avoidance, Adaptive cruise control, Emergency lane departure avoidance, Blind spot collision warning chime, Automatic emergency braking, Obstacle-aware acceleration, Keyless entry, Keyless go, Smart height adjustable air suspension, Alcantara headliner, Carbon fiber decor, Auto opening and closing front doors, Power rear doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, 360 parking sensors, Black wrapped chrome exterior trims and badging, Trailer hitch, LED headlights, LED Running lights, LED fog lights, 20 Silver alloy wheels. Dual AC induction motors mated to a single-speed transmission rated at a combined 517hp / 487lb-ft. 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. 100kWh battery with full charge range of up to 475 KM. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 80,800 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 3,500 KM
$63,980 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 109,100 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory