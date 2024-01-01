Menu
Account
Sign In
Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price does not include $595 documentation fee or taxes. D#30692Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $250 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30692

2017 Toyota Corolla

40,045 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,045KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC900901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price does not include $595 documentation fee or taxes. D#30692Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $250 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30692

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i 130,648 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 6A SB for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 6A SB 4,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Leaf S for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2015 Nissan Leaf S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla