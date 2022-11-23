$21,980+ tax & licensing
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
113,648KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4HE4HC819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interval wipers
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fold Down Rear Seat
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9