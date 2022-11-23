Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

88,675 KM

Details

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

88,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9406000
  • Stock #: 26UTNA16732
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC916732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,675 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

