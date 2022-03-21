$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973574
- Stock #: 26UTNA34319
- VIN: 5TDJGRFH0HS034319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA34319
- Mileage 87,102 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9