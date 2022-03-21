Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Highlander

87,102 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,102KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8973574
  • Stock #: 26UTNA34319
  • VIN: 5TDJGRFH0HS034319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA34319
  • Mileage 87,102 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2013 Lexus GS 350 AW...
 135,347 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 87,102 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX AT
 149,349 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory