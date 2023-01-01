$24,060+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$24,060
+ taxes & licensing
132,217KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV6HW561230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA61230
- Mileage 132,217 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Onyx CVT 1,033 KM $38,634 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Legacy Sedan 2.5i Touring at 72,300 KM $24,106 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 50,009 KM $27,994 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,060
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2017 Toyota RAV4