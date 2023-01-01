Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

132,217 KM

$24,060

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

132,217KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV6HW561230

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UEBA61230
  • Mileage 132,217 KM

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

2017 Toyota RAV4