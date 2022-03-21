Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

45,677 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

7-PASSENGER V6

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

45,677KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8744642
  • Stock #: P0433
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC2HS798514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,677 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

