2017 Volkswagen Jetta

89,515 KM

Details

$22,380

+ tax & licensing
$22,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$22,380

+ taxes & licensing

89,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9537301
  • Stock #: V-66903
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ8HM266195

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Speed control. Black 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI 4D Sedan Trendline+ 1.4 TSI FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

