2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$20,990 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 3 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538264

9538264 Stock #: V-73714

V-73714 VIN: 3VWDB7AJ4HM339152

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 74,393 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.