2017 Volvo XC60
T6 Drive-E AWD Premier
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Met
- Interior Colour Soft Beige Sport Seat Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB10709
- Mileage 167,603 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E AWD Premier makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC60 feels premium, a combination of soft beige leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large sunroof. Other features include a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
