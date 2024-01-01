Menu
This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E AWD Premier makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC60 feels premium, a combination of soft beige leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large sunroof. Other features include a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

167,603 KM

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

VIN YV449MRK2H2110709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Met
  • Interior Colour Soft Beige Sport Seat Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,603 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E AWD Premier makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC60 feels premium, a combination of soft beige leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large sunroof. Other features include a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

Climate Package
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Blind Spot Information System Package
Harman Kardon Premium Sound
1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

