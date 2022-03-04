Menu
2018 Acura MDX

63,451 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

Navigation Package

2018 Acura MDX

Navigation Package

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591504
  • Stock #: LB16610
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H45JL801661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LB16610
  • Mileage 63,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

