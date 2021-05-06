+ taxes & licensing
604-297-0066
2395 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5M 4W5
604-297-0066
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced AWD 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 2018 Giulia Ti has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! An undeniably exciting product to drive, this next generation Alfa Romeo Giulia features effortless acceleration from it’s 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 280 hp and a whopping 306 ft-lbs of torque, while providing exceptional handling characteristics through Alfa Romeo's intuitive AWD system. Features include navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3-zone climate control, back-up camera with front and rear sensors, 8 way power heated front seats, auto-dimming rear view mirror, power heated side mirrors, auto-leveling bi-Xenon headlamps, power dual pane glass sunroof, and more! To witness the immeasurable value that this perfect 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti represents, in this pristine like-new condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence that your purchase is protected by the OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned program which includes a 3 day money-back guarantee, a 30 day/2,000 kms exchange privilege, a 90 day/5,000 kms powertrain warranty, a guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! Dealer Preparation Pre-Owned includes: Carfax Vehicle Lien & History Report, 3 Year Key Fob Replacement, 3 Year Tire & Rim Road Hazard Protection, 3 Year Rim Cosmetic Repair Protection, FREE Next Oil/Filter Change, FULL Tank Of Fuel, and Professionally Detailed. Give us a call, and ask one of our Product Specialists how we can help you take this magnificent AWD 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti home today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2395 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5M 4W5