2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

$35,707 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 8 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7124056

7124056 Stock #: GS6018A

GS6018A VIN: ZARFAEEN3J7579590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alfa Black

Interior Colour Sport Lthr Seats w/ Red Seats (QV Black Seats)

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # GS6018A

Mileage 24,825 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Dual Pane Sunroof Driver Assistance Static Package Ti Leather Package Brake Calipers- Gloss Red w/White High Perf Bi-Xenon 35-Watt H/Lamps TI Sport Performance Package Sport Leather Seats- Red w/ Red Seats (QV Black Seats) Alfa Romeo Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.