$35,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Audi A4
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
89,930KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8192700
- Stock #: P0326
- VIN: WAUFNAF45JN004073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 89,930 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9