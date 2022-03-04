Menu
2018 Audi Q5

76,930 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
LOW KM / THULE ROOF / COMFORT PACKAGE

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

76,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492674
  • Stock #: X7146
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY9J2118816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black
  • Interior Colour YM-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,930 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! Audi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: speed sensitive wipers, tilt steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
ADVANCED KEY
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Memory For Driver Seat & Exterior Mirrors

