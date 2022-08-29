2018 Audi RS 5

$79,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 1 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9312178

9312178 Stock #: D287A

D287A VIN: WUARWAF5XJA904760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # D287A

Mileage 27,174 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.