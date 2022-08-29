Menu
2018 Audi RS 5

27,174 KM

Details Description

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2018 Audi RS 5

2018 Audi RS 5

Coupe

2018 Audi RS 5

Coupe

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,174KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9312178
  Stock #: D287A
  VIN: WUARWAF5XJA904760

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  Body Style Coupe
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # D287A
  Mileage 27,174 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi RS5 Quattro Tiptronic With 27,174kms. It Features 444 Horsepower 2.9L V6 Turbo Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Special Chrome Looking Wrap (GT SILVER) On Misano Red Pearl Paint, Black With Red Honey Combo Stitching Interior, PREMIUM PACKAGE (Bang Olufsen 3d Surround Sound System, Top View Camera, Audi Connect-Assistance & Security Services, Ambient Interior Lighting With Custom Colour Selection, Fine Nappa Leather Seats With Honeycomb Stitching, Audi Virtual Cockpit), AUDI SPORT PACKAGE (Dynamic Steering, RS Sport Suspension Plus With Dynamic Ride Control, RS Sport Exhaust System, Speed Limited Increase To 280kph, Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System), CARBON OPTICS PACKAGE (20inch Wheels In 5-Arm Trapezoid Design Silver With Gloss Black Accents, Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers, Front And Rear Spoilers In Carbon Fiber, Black Optics), RS INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE (Alcantara Steering Wheel Knee Pad: Shifter, Black Seat Belts With Red Stripes), RS CARBON INLAYS, CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE And Much More!Stock# D287A$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

