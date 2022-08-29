$79,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi RS 5
Coupe
Location
D.V. Exotic Auto Group
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
$79,995
- Listing ID: 9312178
- Stock #: D287A
- VIN: WUARWAF5XJA904760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,174 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi RS5 Quattro Tiptronic With 27,174kms. It Features 444 Horsepower 2.9L V6 Turbo Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Special Chrome Looking Wrap (GT SILVER) On Misano Red Pearl Paint, Black With Red Honey Combo Stitching Interior, PREMIUM PACKAGE (Bang Olufsen 3d Surround Sound System, Top View Camera, Audi Connect-Assistance & Security Services, Ambient Interior Lighting With Custom Colour Selection, Fine Nappa Leather Seats With Honeycomb Stitching, Audi Virtual Cockpit), AUDI SPORT PACKAGE (Dynamic Steering, RS Sport Suspension Plus With Dynamic Ride Control, RS Sport Exhaust System, Speed Limited Increase To 280kph, Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System), CARBON OPTICS PACKAGE (20inch Wheels In 5-Arm Trapezoid Design Silver With Gloss Black Accents, Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers, Front And Rear Spoilers In Carbon Fiber, Black Optics), RS INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE (Alcantara Steering Wheel Knee Pad: Shifter, Black Seat Belts With Red Stripes), RS CARBON INLAYS, CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE And Much More!Stock# D287A$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
