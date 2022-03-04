Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S3

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

Sedan Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S3

Sedan Technik

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 8484444
  2. 8484444
  3. 8484444
  4. 8484444
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8484444
  • Stock #: 21193629A
  • VIN: WAUF1GFFXJ1065863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi S3 2.0 Technik Nano Gray Metallic Advanced Handling Package, Audi Magnetic Ride, Black Optics Package, Body-Colour Side Mirrors, High-Gloss Black Grille & Window Trim, Red Brake Calipers, Wheels: 8J x 19" 5-Double Spoke Star Design. 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2021 Mercedes-Benz C...
 20,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 31,070 KM
$84,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,158 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory