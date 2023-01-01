Menu
2018 Audi S4

75,550 KM

Details Features

$40,989

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

75,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9907571
  • Stock #: 26UIAB31321
  • VIN: WAUC4AF45JA031321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB31321
  • Mileage 75,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
2 KEYS + MANUAL

