2018 Audi S4
2018 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)
75,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9907571
- Stock #: 26UIAB31321
- VIN: WAUC4AF45JA031321
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,550 KM
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
2 KEYS + MANUAL
