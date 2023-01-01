Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

73,137 KM

Details Description

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Sunroof, Nav, Rear Cam

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Sunroof, Nav, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

73,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9534184
  • Stock #: V-72442
  • VIN: WBA8D9C54JA614223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,137 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR CRUISING THE CITY IN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Parking Sensors;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

