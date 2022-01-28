2018 BMW 330i

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 3 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172811

8172811 Stock #: P0322

P0322 VIN: WBA8D9C51JA614440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 45,371 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features M Sport Edition Mineral Grey Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.