Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 4 Series

59,609 KM

Details Features

$35,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,897

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$35,897

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,609KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10614303
  • Stock #: 26UTNA14396
  • VIN: WBA4J7C58JBH14396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Ivory White Dkt Lthr w/Dark Oyster Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA14396
  • Mileage 59,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Package Enhanced
2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 13,025 KM
$36,192 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 37,541 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 89,395 KM
$19,185 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory