$35,897+ tax & licensing
$35,897
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Gran Coupe
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
59,609KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10614303
- Stock #: 26UTNA14396
- VIN: WBA4J7C58JBH14396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Ivory White Dkt Lthr w/Dark Oyster Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,609 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Package Enhanced
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9