2018 BMW 4 Series

67,088 KM

Details Description

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

440i xDrive

Location

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

67,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468989
  • Stock #: B157B
  • VIN: WBA4W9C50JAB95198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 440i xDrive M Performance Edition With 67,088kms. It Comes With 400 Horsepower, Exclusive Leather Seats, M Performance Wheels, M Performance Exhaust, Carbon Fiber Body Kits, M Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Trims, M Door Sill, Head-Up Display, Keyless Start&Entry, Apple CarPlay, BMW Connected Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Sport Display, Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System And Much More!Stock# B157B Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

