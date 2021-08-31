Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

49,400 KM

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive Sedan

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive Sedan

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

49,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7763265
  • Stock #: 6203
  • VIN: WBAJB9C56JG463874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Details Coming Soon...   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

