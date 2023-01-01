Menu
2018 BMW X1

55,912 KM

Details Features

$28,354

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

xDrive28i

Location

55,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10043556
  • Stock #: 26UIAA32302
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J3H32302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

