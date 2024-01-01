$29,674+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$29,674
+ taxes & licensing
32,569KM
Used
VIN WBXYJ5C36JEF75488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB75488
- Mileage 32,569 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
2018 BMW X2