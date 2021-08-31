+ taxes & licensing
The luxurious 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i is an executive SUV that checks all the boxes when looking for the perfect cross over that fits our lower mainland lifestyle. Powered by a 4.4L turbocharged V8, it is capable of propelling you from 0-100kph in just 4.8 seconds! It's got the space for all your sporty hobbies, the xDrive All-Wheel drive system for all your winter mountain excursions, the luxury to impress all your colleagues at the golf course, and the power & refinement to ensure a fun drive regardless of the terrain. After all, they don't call a BMW the ultimate driving machine for nothing! Features include navigation, Bluetooth, cloud-like yet sporty bucket seats, back-up camera with sensors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry & start, rain sensing wipers, power trunk, power memory front seats, a large panoramic sunroof, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
