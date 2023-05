2018 Chevrolet Colorado

$34,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 0 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10005450

10005450 Stock #: 23297A

23297A VIN: 1GCGTBEN0J1171865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23297A

Mileage 26,096 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Interior Front Bucket Seats Safety Hitch Guidance Additional Features 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster Wheels: 16' x 7' Ultra Silver Metallic Steel 2-Speed Electric Transfer Case Radio: AM/FM w/7' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Engine: 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT GVWR: 2722 kgs Preferred Equipment Group 4WT Tires: 265/70R16 AS BW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.