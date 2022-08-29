$25,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
119,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077086
- Stock #: 222057
- VIN: 2GNAXREV4J6329938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 222057
- Mileage 119,892 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BCS Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9