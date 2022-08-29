Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

119,892 KM

Details Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

  1. 9077086
  2. 9077086
  3. 9077086
  4. 9077086
  5. 9077086
  6. 9077086
  7. 9077086
  8. 9077086
  9. 9077086
  10. 9077086
  11. 9077086
  12. 9077086
  13. 9077086
  14. 9077086
  15. 9077086
  16. 9077086
  17. 9077086
  18. 9077086
  19. 9077086
  20. 9077086
  21. 9077086
  22. 9077086
  23. 9077086
  24. 9077086
  25. 9077086
  26. 9077086
  27. 9077086
Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

119,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9077086
  • Stock #: 222057
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV4J6329938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222057
  • Mileage 119,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCS Auto Sales

2015 Subaru BRZ Sport
 67,727 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 66,537 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 64,265 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

Call Dealer

604-261-XXXX

(click to show)

604-261-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory