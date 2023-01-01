Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

45,296 KM

Details Description

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/Rear Cam, Android Apple CarPlay, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/Rear Cam, Android Apple CarPlay, Remote Start

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9531727
  2. 9531727
  3. 9531727
  4. 9531727
  5. 9531727
  6. 9531727
  7. 9531727
  8. 9531727
  9. 9531727
  10. 9531727
  11. 9531727
  12. 9531727
  13. 9531727
  14. 9531727
  15. 9531727
  16. 9531727
  17. 9531727
  18. 9531727
  19. 9531727
  20. 9531727
  21. 9531727
  22. 9531727
  23. 9531727
  24. 9531727
  25. 9531727
  26. 9531727
  27. 9531727
  28. 9531727
  29. 9531727
  30. 9531727
  31. 9531727
  32. 9531727
  33. 9531727
  34. 9531727
  35. 9531727
  36. 9531727
  37. 9531727
  38. 9531727
  39. 9531727
  40. 9531727
  41. 9531727
  42. 9531727
Contact Seller

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

45,296KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9531727
  • Stock #: V-66575
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV4J6148636

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,296 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / EQUINOX LT TRIM / AWD / 1.5L / 1 FOB / Alloy Wheels / Remote Start / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Remote Start;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,106 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 35,431 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 S...
 40,930 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory