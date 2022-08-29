$22,980+ tax & licensing
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2018 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
29,151KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077107
- VIN: KL8CD6SA8JC446240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 29,151 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
USB
Wi-Fi Hotspot
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9