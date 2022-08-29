Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

29,151 KM

Details Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

LT

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,151KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: KL8CD6SA8JC446240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 29,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
USB
Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

