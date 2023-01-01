$31,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$31,980
- Listing ID: 9536458
- Stock #: V-68138
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD9JUC14182
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,403 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Escape SE - Clean Carfax. Tech interface features advanced voice control. Steering and handling feel more like that of a car than SUV. Useful space for cargo and small personal items. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake
