2018 Ford F-150

Limited EcoBoost SuperCrew 4x4

2018 Ford F-150

Limited EcoBoost SuperCrew 4x4

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845693
  • Stock #: 5666
  • VIN: 1ftew1eg2jfa51580
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local Ford F-150 Limited EcoBoost SuperCrew 4x4. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather multi contour front seats with massage, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Twin panel moonroof, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot info system, Cross traffic alert, Trailer blind spot, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Lane departure warning, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Power pedal adjustment, Power rear sliding window, Remote start, Wood trim, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, 360 Camera system, Parking sensors, Parallel park assist, Bak Flip hard tonneau cover, Tough bed spray-in bedliner, Tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Pro trailer backup assist, Power deploying running boards, Box side steps, LED side mirror spot lights, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lamps, 22 Polished aluminum wheels. 3.5L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 10 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 375hp / 470lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

