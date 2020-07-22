Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

21,198 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Touring HEATED & COOLED SEATS + HEADS-UP DISPLAY + HONDA SENSING

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Touring HEATED & COOLED SEATS + HEADS-UP DISPLAY + HONDA SENSING

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 5573622
  2. 5573622
  3. 5573622
  4. 5573622
  5. 5573622
  6. 5573622
  7. 5573622
  8. 5573622
  9. 5573622
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5573622
  • Stock #: 2L89871
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F94JA808469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2L89871
  • Mileage 21,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Black 2018 Honda Accord Touring FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged

Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 10 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2007 Honda Fit LX
 130,966 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 49,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX L...
 35,853 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory