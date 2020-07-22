+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Black 2018 Honda Accord Touring FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged
Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 10 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1