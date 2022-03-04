$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + LANEWATCH CAMERA!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8630303
- Stock #: B09290
- VIN: SHHFK7G43JU300929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,805 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Rallye Red 2018 Honda Civic Sport FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Finance from 5.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
