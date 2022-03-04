Menu
2018 Honda Civic

41,805 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + LANEWATCH CAMERA!

2018 Honda Civic

Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + LANEWATCH CAMERA!

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8630303
  Stock #: B09290
  VIN: SHHFK7G43JU300929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,805 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Rallye Red 2018 Honda Civic Sport FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V



Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Finance from 5.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

