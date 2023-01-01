Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

84,929 KM

Details Description

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay , Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay , Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9534178
  2. 9534178
  3. 9534178
  4. 9534178
  5. 9534178
  6. 9534178
  7. 9534178
  8. 9534178
  9. 9534178
  10. 9534178
  11. 9534178
  12. 9534178
  13. 9534178
  14. 9534178
  15. 9534178
  16. 9534178
  17. 9534178
  18. 9534178
  19. 9534178
  20. 9534178
  21. 9534178
  22. 9534178
  23. 9534178
  24. 9534178
  25. 9534178
  26. 9534178
  27. 9534178
  28. 9534178
  29. 9534178
  30. 9534178
  31. 9534178
  32. 9534178
  33. 9534178
  34. 9534178
  35. 9534178
  36. 9534178
  37. 9534178
Contact Seller

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

84,929KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9534178
  • Stock #: V-72377
  • VIN: SHHFK7G23JU308494

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,929 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / CIVIC LX TRIM / 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION / FWD / 1.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR SOMEONE WANTING TO LEARN TO DRIVE STANDARD! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 53,212 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,777 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model X 9...
 127,222 KM
$81,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory