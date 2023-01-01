$47,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,899
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Type R 6MT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$47,899
+ taxes & licensing
41,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9984539
- Stock #: 26UTNA00766
- VIN: SHHFK8G35JU300766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Championship White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UTNA00766
- Mileage 41,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9