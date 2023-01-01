$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10110717
- Stock #: 2P22811
- VIN: 2HKRW2H85JH122210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2P22811
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1