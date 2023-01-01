2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10110717

10110717 Stock #: 2P22811

2P22811 VIN: 2HKRW2H85JH122210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2P22811

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.