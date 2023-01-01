Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 10110717
  2. 10110717
  3. 10110717
  4. 10110717
  5. 10110717
  6. 10110717
  7. 10110717
  8. 10110717
  9. 10110717
  10. 10110717
  11. 10110717
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110717
  • Stock #: 2P22811
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H85JH122210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2P22811
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2018 Honda CR-V EX-L
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L
 106,381 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Tou...
 18,902 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory