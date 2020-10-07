Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

67,000 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6207363
  • Stock #: 5884
  • VIN: 2hkrw2h9xjh119151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5884
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Honda CR-V Touring AWD. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist system, Road departure mitigation, Collision mitigation braking system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wood trim, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 1.5L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 190hp / 179lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

