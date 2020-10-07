2018 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
A local Honda CR-V Touring AWD. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist system, Road departure mitigation, Collision mitigation braking system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wood trim, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 1.5L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 190hp / 179lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
