2018 Honda Fit

44,905 KM

Details

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Fit

12345504

2018 Honda Fit

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,905KM
VIN 3HGGK5H51JM101361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RS22111
  • Mileage 44,905 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

Carter Honda

604-736-2821

