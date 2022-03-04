Menu
2018 Honda Fit

38,578 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2018 Honda Fit

2018 Honda Fit

Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA + APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

2018 Honda Fit

Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA + APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514023
  • Stock #: 3N84331
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H62JM100051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3N84331
  • Mileage 38,578 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Crystal Black Pearl 2018 Honda Fit Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4



6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 16" All Black Alloy.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

