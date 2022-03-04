$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-256-1359
2018 Honda Fit
Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA + APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
- Listing ID: 8514023
- Stock #: 3N84331
- VIN: 3HGGK5H62JM100051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3N84331
- Mileage 38,578 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Crystal Black Pearl 2018 Honda Fit Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4
6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 16" All Black Alloy.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Vehicle Features
