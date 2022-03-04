2018 Honda Fit

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 5 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8514023

8514023 Stock #: 3N84331

3N84331 VIN: 3HGGK5H62JM100051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3N84331

Mileage 38,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.