2018 Honda Fit
Sport
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
45,774KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9231664
- Stock #: ML6039
- VIN: 3HGGK5G62JM100715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,774 KM
Vehicle Description
$15999 + $195 Doc. fee***Rebuilt***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4