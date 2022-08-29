Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Fit

45,774 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Fit

2018 Honda Fit

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,774KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9231664
  • Stock #: ML6039
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G62JM100715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,774 KM

Vehicle Description

$15999 + $195 Doc. fee***Rebuilt***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2018 Honda Fit Sport
 45,774 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 177,739 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 2.0T
 197,103 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory