Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

44,012 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

AWD LX / LOW KM / LIKE NEW !

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

AWD LX / LOW KM / LIKE NEW !

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

  1. 7326512
  2. 7326512
  3. 7326512
  4. 7326512
  5. 7326512
  6. 7326512
  7. 7326512
  8. 7326512
  9. 7326512
  10. 7326512
  11. 7326512
  12. 7326512
  13. 7326512
  14. 7326512
Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7326512
  • Stock #: 21620A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H3XJM104890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21620A
  • Mileage 44,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 RAM 1500 ST
 71,787 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 16,227 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 28,753 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory